Tigers and St. Louis 4-game series at Comerica Park postponed due to Cardinals Covid outbreak

Due to 13 members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization testing positive for COVID-19 according to published reports, the upcoming series with the Tigers is postponed.

The team tweeted the announcement Monday that the four-game series, which was set at Comerica Park from Tuesday to Thursday of this week, won't be played.

The statement says: "Detroit will hold player workouts Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before flying to Pittsburgh on Thursday evening. The Tigers are scheduled to continue the 2020 season on Friday at Pittsburgh."

According to a statement from Major League Baseball, seven players and six staff members have tested positive.