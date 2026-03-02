Tigers, Red Wings viewing moves to Ilitch-operated streaming service SportsNet

The Brief There will be a new way to watch the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers during their future seasons. SportsNet will be the home of the upcoming Tigers season as well as the 2026-27 Red Wings season.



A new Detroit sports streaming service is launching ahead of the upcoming baseball season.

Launched by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, SportsNet will carry the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings after both said goodbye to FanDuel Sports earlier this year.

Big picture view:

SportsNet will carry the Tigers this upcoming season and the Red Wings during the 2026-27 season.

The streaming subscription service comes with both a monthly and an annual streaming option:

The monthly streaming service is $19.99/month

The annual streaming service is $189.99/year

As the new "streaming home" of the Tigers and Wings, Detroit SportsNet will replace FanDuel Sports Network.

How do I watch the Tigers and Red Wings?

Tigers baseball games will be available on the MLB App, while more details will be available on how to watch Red Wings later this summer.

As for viewers hoping to watch games on traditional cable and satellite, the specific channel location and providers will be announced closer to Tigers Opening Day.

"We expect the channel locations will be near other sports programming in your television lineup."