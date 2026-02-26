Detroit police seek info on home invasion suspects who broke into Detroit home on east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police is asking the community for help involving a home invasion suspect on the city's east side.
The backstory:
Two suspects broke into a residence on Yonka Street Feb. 21 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. stealing two televisions, clothing and shoes.
The break-in took place in the 19300 block north of Seven Mile and two blocks south of Outer Drive. No one was home at the time.
Both suspects are men in their 20-30s. One was wearing a facemask and all light-colored clothing, while a second suspect was wearing light-colored clothing and was armed.
If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV.
The Source: Information for this report was provided by the Detroit police.