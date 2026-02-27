Downriver photographer arrested in $4.6M child modeling fraud scheme

The Brief A 46-year-old Downriver photographer was arrested and charged by the FBI on Thursday. Chanise Coyne is accused of collecting $4.6 million from a family in a child modeling scheme. The money was allegedly collected by the New Boston woman as advance fees for child modeling events.



The FBI arrested a New Boston woman Thursday in connection with an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving supposed child modeling events.

The backstory:

Chanise Coyne, 46, was charged via indictment with seven counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering, announced the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

Coyne collected over $4.6 million from a family by claiming the money was for advance fees associated with the participation of their young daughter in modeling events across the country.

Investigators say that Coyne also generated false and fraudulent records relating to the supposed placement of that girl in modeling events and also impersonated a third party as part of the alleged scheme.

According to the indictment, the money obtained by Coyne was fraudulently misappropriated for her own benefit and not used in connection with the placement of the young girl in a single modeling event.

The indictment alleges that Coyne used her fraud proceeds for significant gambling expenditures, including multiple alleged money laundering transactions involving the online sports gambling platform FanDuel.

"Fraud schemes that prey on the emotional bonds of families are egregious," said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon in a statement. "This defendant allegedly took advantage of a family’s love for their daughter, stole their nest egg, and then gambled it away. We will pursue fraud schemes in all their forms."

"Those who think they can scam Michigan families out of their hard-earned money need to think again. The FBI will identify you, investigate you, and arrest you," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office in a statement. "The defendant allegedly participated in a fraud scheme designed to deprive a family of millions of dollars under the false pretense the funds would be used for their daughter's future career."

Dig deeper:

In November, 2024, FOX 2 reported on Coyne regarding a Santa photo shoot for the holidays which she canceled due to a monkeypox rumor.

Coyne took money for a shoot, then claimed the Santa Claus who would be at the shoot had Mpox. But FOX 2 contacted the Santa who showed texts from Coyne claiming she was canceling because she had gotten sick with the illness.

In that instance, Coyne returned the money to the Macomb Township family but never explained the confusion or why she used the excuse.

FOX 2 viewers and social media users in Metro Detroit posted mixed reviews with some satisfied customers, and others claiming she collected money and canceled scheduled shoots.

There is also a 99-person private group on Facebook titled "Chanise Coyne Scam Victims."

The current case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Yahkind.

