Tim McGraw headlining WYCD Hoedown at Pine Knob this spring

Country singer Tim McGraw will headline the 2023 99.5 WYCD Hoedown this spring at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

"There’s one artist that we have wanted for Hoedown for years, and it’s Tim McGraw!" said 99.5 WYCD Program Director Tim Roberts. "YCD Nation is ready for this epic show at Pine Knob!"

Other main stage performers at the May 20 music fest include Chris Janson and Kassi Ashton. The Hoedown has two stages, and more perfumers for those stages will be announced soon.

General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3. Get them here.