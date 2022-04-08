Tim Robinson-produced show for HBO Max being filmed in Ferndale

article

A new HBO Max show that's in the works is currently being filmed in Ferndale.

According to a letter that some residents received this week, production on a show called Computer School was underway at a home in Ferndale, on the west side of the city.

The show has a special Michigan connection in that one of the individuals behind its creation is a Clarkston native who has produced content in and around the city region before.

Tim Robinson, who was behind the cult-favorite show Detroiters which ran for two seasons on Comedy Central in 2017, will star in the new show, which revolves around a recent high school graduate and his uncle taking a computer class.

"HBOMax, will be filming some scenes for a TV PILOT entitled Computer school at a home in your neighborhood this coming Thursday, April 7th - Friday, April 8th, 2022 and Monday, April 11, 2022," went a letter sent to some residents.

The letter advised that some production vehicles would be parked on side streets Central & Earle, which are near Geary Park. "We do not anticipate any disruption to your daily routine."

The show, according to Deadline, was originally sold to Hulu before it was dropped. HBO Max then picked up the script and gave the pilot a green light.

Robinson was also the actor behind the Netflix show I think you should leave, a skit-based comedy.