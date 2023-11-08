'Time is of the essence': Michigan rescue searching for homes for abandoned senior dogs

article

Gracie's Dog Haven is desperately in need of adopters for senior dogs that have been abandoned.

The Howell-based rescue that helps older dogs said it was notified about four abandoned senior dogs in one day. Now, it is searching for people to adopt the animals.

"Time is of the essence now," the rescue wrote in a post sharing the dogs' stories.

One of the dogs available includes Jessie, a 14-year-old bluetick. His owner died and was left behind in a home by his owner's spouse, the rescue said.

Another abandoned senior dog is Digger, a 9-year-old pitbull mix whose owner died.

Both Jessie and Digger are good with children, though it isn't clear how they would do with cats.

The rescue also will have two Yorkies looking for homes. The rescue said it would have more information about these dogs later, but does know that their owner died.

Those interested in adopting the senior dogs or learning more can contact Gracie's Dog Haven at 734-787-2697 or havenfordogs@hotmail.com.