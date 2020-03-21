Tin Roof holding concerts online to benefit laid off staff

The bars of downtown Detroit are typically bustling on Friday nights, but due to COVID-19, they’re basically empty. But that’s not stopping some local artists from taking the stage at Tin Roof.

Tin Roof Detroit, which replaced Cheli’s Chili Bar, is holding online concerts this weekend and taking donations. Two small acoustic groups will be onstage in one-hour blocks to raise cash for staff members laid off.

The virtual fundraiser will continue Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Visit facebook.com/TinRoofDetroit to watch and learn how to donate.