Tips for dealing with Election Stress Disorder

A survey conducted by The American Psychological Association (APA) found that 52% of Americans said the election "is a very or somewhat significant" source of stress in their lives. It's called Election Stress Disorder - and the APA says it is affecting people on both sides of the political aisle.

So, how do you survive the next five weeks and beyond? Here's what doctors recommend.

Take care of yourself. Eat well, exercise and get enough sleep. If you're starting to feel stressed go for a run, go to bed early, or both.

Surround yourself with positivity. Put on some relaxing music, go simple enjoy nature. Breathe deeply three times.

Take a break from social media. People are finding stress triggers from their own friends who have strong opinions.

Vote as soon as you can because it can give you a feeling of control.

Take a mental vacation. Something as simple as watching cat videos on YouTube, or anything else you enjoy for a few minutes, can provide a nice mental break.

And lastly, avoid overly-opinionated people.

