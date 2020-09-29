Tips for dealing with Election Stress Disorder
(FOX 2) - A survey conducted by The American Psychological Association (APA) found that 52% of Americans said the election "is a very or somewhat significant" source of stress in their lives. It's called Election Stress Disorder - and the APA says it is affecting people on both sides of the political aisle.
So, how do you survive the next five weeks and beyond? Here's what doctors recommend.
- Take care of yourself. Eat well, exercise and get enough sleep. If you're starting to feel stressed go for a run, go to bed early, or both.
- Surround yourself with positivity. Put on some relaxing music, go simple enjoy nature. Breathe deeply three times.
- Take a break from social media. People are finding stress triggers from their own friends who have strong opinions.
- Vote as soon as you can because it can give you a feeling of control.
- Take a mental vacation. Something as simple as watching cat videos on YouTube, or anything else you enjoy for a few minutes, can provide a nice mental break.
- And lastly, avoid overly-opinionated people.
