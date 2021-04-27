These foods could help you sleep better

If you haven't been sleeping the best, adding some foods can help you sleep better.

Nuts, shrimp, tea, and cocoa can all increase gamma-aminobutyric acid levels, which will help calm the brain.

Magnesium is also good for relaxing before sleep. It can be found in avocados, nuts, and pumpkin seeds.

Additionally, higher levels of glycine increase serotonin. This happy hormone can lead to a more relaxed mind and better sleep. it is found in bone broth, so a warm cup of broth at night may promote better sleep.

In addition to foods, exercising regularly can help you sleep better by leading to a better mood and reducing anxiety.