Tips to entertain while being socially distance and responsible in your backyard

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

How to entertain during a global pandemic with Chef Kelli

Entertaining during COVID-19 is harder than ever before - but it is possible. The trick is to think smaller.

Yes, it is possible to host your friends or family in your backyard this summer. State law allows gatherings as long as it's fewer than ten people.

So how do you do that without mixing drinks, serving from the same dish, and everything else we usually use for outdoor summer fun? You have to think, and prepare, ahead of time.

The team at Two Unique in Royal Oak say it's possible to make your guests feel comfortable. For all the tips you need, check out their guide here.

