Three men charged in Southfield gas station shootout that left two injured

The Brief Two innocent people were injured during a shootout between four suspects who police say are part of rival gangs. Three of the accused men were charged while the other was not identified.



Charges were given to three men who were allegedly involved in a shootout at a Southfield gas station, and police say the men were part of rival gangs from outside the city.

The backstory:

On Oct. 28, 2025, two innocent people were injured in a shootout at a BP gas station on Southfield Road near 10 Mile. One was shot in the abdomen and one in the arm. Meanwhile, police say atleast four people from rival gangs were involved.

Three of the accused men were charged while the other was not identified. Those were 23-year-old Amaju Dozier, 22-year-old Deangelo Brown and 23-year-old Romello Johnson.

Dozier and Brown were charged with assault with intent to murder and multiple weapons crimes, while Johnson was charged with three weapons felonies.

Dig deeper:

Security video captured the incident on camera, where police say Brown and Dozier can be seen on the left side of the frame when a white BMW pulls up. A man in an orange hat who police say is Romello Johnson, walks into the store as Dozier leaves.

Police say both men are part of rival gangs.

That was when the two men traded gunfire and the unidentified fourth suspect pops out of the BMW and starts shooting.

Two bystanders were struck during the chaos and are recovering in the hospital.

What they're saying:

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren broke down how they caught the three accused men.

"Through the use of number one, good old-fashioned detective work, and number two, using the advanced technology available, we were able to identify the vehicles and where they fled," he said. "We conducted surveillance while our case was being investigated, so we knew where they were had eyes on them the whole time and then effect the arrest as soon as we had the evidence presented to the prosecutors office"

What's next:

Dozier’s bond was set at $250,000 cash. Johnson’s bond was set at $50,000 cash. Meanwhile, Brown's bond was revoked.