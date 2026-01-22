Woman who slammed into Royal Oak Ulta store pleads guilty

The Brief A drunk driver who crashed into an Ulta store after fleeing Royal Oak police last fall pleaded guilty. Police said Katrina Patterson was driving on rail road tracks before the pursuit that ended on Woodward. After hitting the store, she backed up and crashed into a police vehicle.



A woman who slammed into an Ulta Beauty store in Royal Oak after fleeing police in the fall pleaded guilty this week.

Katrina Patterson entered a guilty plea for charges of second offense operating while intoxicated, third-degree fleeing, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, felonious assault, malicious destruction of a building, malicious destruction of personal property, and malicious destruction of police property during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.

The backstory:

The incident started with Patterson driving on railroad tracks in downtown Royal Oak and ended with her crashing through the store on Woodward Avenue.

According to Royal Oak police, officers were called to the area of W. Fourth and S. Center on reports that an SUV was driving on the train tracks around 12:40 a.m. Nov. 9, 2025.

Patterson, who is from Canton, had an open alcohol container in the vehicle, police said. She refused to cooperate with officers, and fled on Washington when police asked for her license.

Police said Paterson continued north on Washington before heading west on Farnum. She then turned onto Oakridge before driving onto an alley that parallels Woodward. That's when she allegedly accelerated and crashed into Ulta.

After her vehicle was inside the store, police said Patterson allegedly tried to escape by backing up and hitting a patrol vehicle before driving further into the business. The total amount of damage has not been determined, but police said she caused thousands of dollars in additional damage when she drove into the store again.

Patterson and her passenger were both arrested, but the passenger was later ticketed for having open intoxicants in a vehicle and released.

What's next:

Patterson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10.