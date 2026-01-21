Lansing 4-year-old killed from gunshot wound after allegedly finding unsecured gun
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A child in Lansing was shot and killed at an apartment complex, according to police on Wednesday.
According to Lansing police, on Wednesday at 11: 40 a.m., officials were called out to the Camelot Hills apartment complex on the north side of the city for a shooting.
When they arrived, police say they found a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Meanwhile, officials believe the girl may have had access to an unsecured gun.
The child died on the scene.
Meanwhile, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Lansing Police Department for this report.