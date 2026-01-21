Lansing 4-year-old killed from gunshot wound after allegedly finding unsecured gun

The Brief A 4-year-old girl in Lansing was killed after being shot in an apartment. When they arrived, police say they found the 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. The child died on the scene.



A child in Lansing was shot and killed at an apartment complex, according to police on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

According to Lansing police, on Wednesday at 11: 40 a.m., officials were called out to the Camelot Hills apartment complex on the north side of the city for a shooting.

When they arrived, police say they found a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Meanwhile, officials believe the girl may have had access to an unsecured gun.

The child died on the scene.

Meanwhile, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

