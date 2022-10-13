Tlaib supports Blumenthal’s plan to stop arms sales to Saudis

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent running in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District, tells FOX 2’s Hilary Golston she’s in favor of halting arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Tlaib will face Businessman and former Marine Steven Elliott in the midterms.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation that would suspend selling weapons to the Saudis for a year.

The news comes on the heels of the OPEC+ decision to decrease oil production by an estimated 2 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia is a leading member of the OPEC+ alliance.

This week President Joe Biden said there would be "consequences" for the Saudis in response to the move widely seen as a collaboration and alliance with Russia, as President Vladamir Putin continues his war of aggression in Ukraine. Russia is also a member of OPEC+.

"One of the issues I’ve been having with the Saudi government for a while is their human rights violations, of course the killing of an American Journalist," Tlaib told Golston. "The discontinuation of arms sales is something that of course I support because much of some of that arms sales is being used in conflict that is impacting a lot of my families in my district who have family in Yemen and other parts of the world."

Tlaib and Golston also discussed the CHIPS and Science Act an approximately $280 billion legislative package, now signed into law, touted as a means of improving semiconductor manufacturing in America.

In an extended interview hear Tlaib’s thoughts on abortion, along with her take on the impact of the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan on inflation figures.

