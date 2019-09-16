Toddler bit by pitbull chained in neighbor's backyard

article

A 3-year-old was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a pitbull around 10 a.m. in the 20000 block of Patton Sunday.

Detroit Police say the child went into a neighbor’s backyard unsupervised and was bitten by the dog, which was chained up.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

As of right now, it is not known if charges will be filed. The dog is in the care of Detroit Animal Care and Control right now.