Toddler injured during I-75 shooting in what Michigan State Police say wasn't "a random incident"

An 18-month-old toddler was struck by gunfire last Sunday afternoon in what police call "not a random incident."

Around 3:30 p.m. Lincoln Park Police responded to reports of a non-fatal shooting on the Outer Drive ramp leading off of Northbound I-75.

After requesting Michigan State Police take over the investigation, early reports state a suspect pulled alongside the victim's car and shot at it numerous times.

Amid the firing, the toddler was hit. They were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. The investigation has been turned to the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section.