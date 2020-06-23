Toddler injured during I-75 shooting in what Michigan State Police say wasn't "a random incident"
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - An 18-month-old toddler was struck by gunfire last Sunday afternoon in what police call "not a random incident."
Around 3:30 p.m. Lincoln Park Police responded to reports of a non-fatal shooting on the Outer Drive ramp leading off of Northbound I-75.
After requesting Michigan State Police take over the investigation, early reports state a suspect pulled alongside the victim's car and shot at it numerous times.
Amid the firing, the toddler was hit. They were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. The investigation has been turned to the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section.