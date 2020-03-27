Toddler that fell 9 stories at Southfield apartment has died

A 2-year-old child who fell nine stories from a Southfield apartment complex has died, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office confirmed.

Thursday evening, several police and fire trucks could be spotted at the Reserve of Southfield apartments off Nine Mile near Greenfield.

According to multiple residents, the toddler fell off a window near the balcony - leaving him in critical condition.

Residents inside the building said they could hear children playing on the ninth floor, one floor from the penthouse.

Southfield police said Friday morning that parents were home when the child fell and were supervising the child. No other details were given.

The prosecutor's office will be reviewing the case to determine if any charges will be filed.

We're told Child Protective Services will also be reviewing the case, but police didn't elaborate if any other children are living in the household.