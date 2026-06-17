Ohio man arrested in connection to Old West End Festival shooting

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The Brief An Ohio man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a festival in Toledo. Toledo police say on Wednesday, officials arrested Ka Nye Taylor in Columbus, Ohio. On June 6, a dozen people were sent to the hospital after gunfire erupted at the Old West End Festival.



A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the mass shooting at a popular festival in Toledo.

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Toledo police say on Wednesday, officials arrested Ka Nye Taylor in Columbus, Ohio. He was wanted on 11 counts of Felonious Assault in connection to the mass shooting.

On June 6, a dozen people were sent to the hospital after gunfire erupted at the Old West End Festival. City officials say nine of the 12 people who were shot, nine have been released from the hospital. The remaining three victims are in good-to-stable condition.

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Since then, Toledo police say several people have been named as persons of interest, with investigators obtaining a photograph of a possible second shooter.

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Taylor will be returned to Toledo for prosecution, police say.

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