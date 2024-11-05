Tom Barrett vs Curtis Hertel: Previewing Michigan’s 7th District

The race to fill Democrat Elissa Slotkin's old Congressional seat features her former Republican challenger Tom Barrett and Curtis Hertel, who is running in his first race for Congress. Both candidates served in the Michigan state Senate at the same time and have spent nearly a decade as a lawmaker.

A seat that previously attracted some of the highest spending in campaign history, the 2024 race is expected to be another expensive one with most pollsters rating it as a toss-up. With control of the U.S. House up for grabs, it will likely draw millions from outside groups.

Barrett told The Washington Examiner earlier in 2024 that he believed he had better odds at winning the seat with reproductive health no longer an issue on the ballot. He said he expects Democrats and Hertel to use his stance on abortion again, but predicted it wouldn't prove as successful. He has added security at the border, in the economy, and beyond would be his focus.

Hertel has campaigned on improving the economy and lowering the cost of living for residents in Michigan, as well as addressing gun safety and focusing on boosting electric vehicle jobs in the state.



