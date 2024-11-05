Tom Barrett vs. Curtis Hertel: Results for Michigan's 7th House District

In a 2024 Election that is seen by nearly every pollster as a ‘toss-up’, Republican Tom Barrett and Democrat Curtis Hertel are both vying for the seat in the U.S. House after both spending several years on the state level.

The seat was vacated by Elissa Slotkin as she runs for U.S. Senate. It comprises a large swatch of central Michigan – including Lansing, Owosso, Charlotte, Howell, and Brighton – and Slotkin has represented the same area since 2018.

This is the second time Barrett has run for election in the 7th District. Two years ago, he lost to Slotkin by 6 points. Hertel has spent the past 8 years in the Michigan House but was ineligible to run in 2022 due to term limits.

Barrett said earlier in the year that he believed he would have a better chance of winning since reproductive rights were not on the ballot as they were in 2022 – indicating he believes his anti-abortion stance prevented his election against Slotkin two years ago.

The 7th District is seen as one of the state’s most competitive as Democratic-leaning Lansing is surrounded by conservative rural areas.