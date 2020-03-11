Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus

article

Actor Tom Hanks announced he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus on his Instagram Wednesday.

The 63-year-old posted a photo of a trash can lined with a yellow quarantine trash bag with a latex glove in it saying that he at first thought he had a cold but began feeling body aches and fatigue while in Australia.

“We were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” wrote Hanks.

Hanks wrote that he would be isolated until further notice.

This is a developing story check back for more.

