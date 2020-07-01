'Total Inventory Blowout' sale beginning at select Art Van locations July 2

article

A 'Total Inventory Blowout' sale is happening at select Art Van Locations around metro Detroit and the Midwest regions this week, operated by Value City Furniture.

American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, has acquired the exclusive rights to begin a total liquidation of inventory from select Art Van Furniture locations, as well as inventory from their distribution centers. The sales event starts Thursday, July 2.

Once the stores open for the liquidation sales events on Thursday, July 2, store hours will be Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7p.m, until inventory is gone. Delivery and financing will also be available for customers.

You can see which select locations are holding the sales event below.

Art Van Furniture announced in early March of this year that it was closing all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer headed toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business.

Archie “Art” Van Elslander opened his first store in 1959 in suburban Detroit. The company was sold in 2017 to a private equity firm, and Elslander died the following year at age 87.

Art Van operates stores in nine states under various brands. Stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio are expected to close.

In what will be an epic sale for these stores, more than $55 million worth of retail merchandise from brands like Natuzzzi, La-Z-Boy, Modus, Ashley and Pallisner will be sharply discounted. Everything in these select locations will be on sale and must go.

In addition to liquidating product through these Art Van Furniture locations, American Signature Inc. will also sell Art Van products at several of the brands’ Value City Furniture locations.

The sales will be held in the following cities at these locations:

Detroit, MI:

Bloomfield - 2300 Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Dearborn - 15701 Market Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126

Warren - 6500 E 14 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092

Grand Rapids, MI:

Grand Rapids - 4375 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 48512

Comstock Park - 4273 Alpine Ave NW Suite B, Comstock Park, MI 49321

St. Louis, MO:

Affton - 5711 S. Lindbergh St. Louis, MO 63123

Baltimore, MD:

Catonsville - 6415 Baltimore National Pike Catonsville, MD 21228

For more details about the liquidation event, visit www.artvanliquidation.com.