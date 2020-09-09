Tow truck driver pulled to safety by girlfriend after I-94 hit and run

There was a sweet reunion outside a Detroit Towing Company as truck driver David Salomon still can't believe he survived.

"You can see the staples in the top of my head," he said.

With his girlfriend by his side, Salomon trying to remember the moment he was hit, not even 24 hours earlier.

"I saw my legs up in the air when he smacked me," Salomon said.



Salomon says Tuesday Night around 11, he went to tow a car on westbound I-94 near the Lodge freeway. His girlfriend, Juhnn'e Bailey was riding in the passenger seat.

Salomon, with his truck lights on, says when he began bringing the disabled car onto the flatbed, a car slammed into him.



"I looked to the side and another vehicle just came and hit me and knocked me up into the air," he said.

Hearing the loud crash, Bailey jumped out of the passenger seat.



"I kept screaming for him, but I couldn't find him," she said.



Bailey then found her boyfriend bleeding from his head and foot. The person who hit him was long gone.

"How can you hit somebody, no you hit somebody and keep going," she said. "A piece of your bumper is still on the freeway."

Bailey says that about 30 cars continued to drive by without slowing down or moving over. and Salomon almost got hit a second time.

"I'm like literally dragging this man trying to get him off the road and nobody stopped," she said. "(This) ain't no city I want to live in."



Bailey pulled him to safety but was unsure where they were. She alerted his boss over the truck radio.



"(They asked) 'Is he ok?' I'm like, 'No,'" she said.



Salomon's boss rushed to the scene along with an ambulance and Michigan State Police.



"If he would've been behind the truck, he wouldn't have been here to speak. He would've been pinned," said Lavish T. Williams, owner of the tow company.

Salomon treated at the hospital for a fractured foot and injuries to his head and lower back.

"I'm still trying to figure out how I survived it, because that was a hit," Salomon said.

Salomon hopes this will remind people to slow down and move over when you see vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.



State police are working to get a description of that car. and everyone is hoping witnesses, and that driver, to come forward..



"The driver that hit me. I hope he finds his conscience and acknowledges what you did," Salomon said.



"This should be weighing very heavily on your mind," Williams said. "You could've killed this guy."