Tracking Coronavirus deaths in Michigan: 3 confirmed

Since the first cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, dozens more have been confirmed in counties across the state and hospitals have begun reporting deaths.

The first death was reported in Michigan on March 18. Since then, the count has risen to 3. Here's where the deaths have been reported:

Wayne County: 2

Oakland County: 1

The CDC says people most vulnerable to serious complications from the virus are older adults, and those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease.

How many coronavirus cases do we currently have in Michigan? You can see the latest number here.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Michigan, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

