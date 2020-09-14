Tracking Michigan's coronavirus outbreaks, cases in schools and universities (UPDATED Oct. 20)

On Monday, September 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

An outbreak is defined by the state "as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household."

“Parents and students should know that if their school is listed, their local health department and school are already investigating. Based on that investigation, people are contacted individually if they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at school,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Michigan schools are working hard to maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education.”

If schools are listed, it means the local health department and the school is investigating an outbreak and will contact parents or you directly if you or your child were possibly exposed on school grounds.

Below are the new outbreaks in Michigan schools followed by the ongoing outbreaks being tracked by the state. New outbreaks are those outbreaks that were first identified during the current reporting week.

Advertisement

In the chart below is the list of ongoing outbreaks, those that had already been identified in previous weeks but have had at least one new associated case reported to the local health department in the last 28 days. Outbreaks will be removed for the list when there are no new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases identified after 28 days have passed since the last known school exposure from a case.