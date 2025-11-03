Traffic alert: Busiest month for deer crashes in Michigan arrives

article

The Brief Most crashes with deer occur in November, according to data from the state. A variety of factors, including shorter days and more active deer, contribute to this jump in crashes.



Fall is here, the clocks have been turned back, and deer are active around Michigan.

AAA is reminding drivers to be alert during this busy time when crashes with deer are more likely.

By the numbers:

According to data from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, of the 58,324 deer crashes reported last year, 25,037 happened from October to December.

The bulk of those crashes - around 10,000 - happened in November.

Most deer-involved crashes happen at dusk and dawn.

Big picture view:

Numerous factors in fall contribute to the increase in deer vs. vehicle crashes, according to AAA. This includes slick roads from rain and fallen leaves, fog, shorter days that get darker sooner, and deer mating season, which leads to the animals being more active.

"From unpredictable weather to increased wildlife activity, fall presents unique challenges that demand extra caution," said Adrienne Woodland, Spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

AAA safety tips for drivers

Stay awake, alert and sober.

Always wear a seat belt.

Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.

If you see one deer, slow down. Chances are there are others nearby.If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.

AAA safety tips for motorcyclists

Stay awake, alert and sober.

Slow down and be alert for deer whenever you ride.

Cover the brakes to reduce reaction time.

Use high-beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible.

Wear protective gear at all times.

What to do if a deer is in the road

With a population of about 2 million, you are bound to see a deer while driving. The animals are most active between dusk and dawn, though they can run into the road at any time.

Never veer for deer. Swerving could lead to a more severe crash.

If a deer is in the road, keep your vehicle straight and brake firmly.

What to do if you hit a deer

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer, pull off the road after the collision and contact police and your insurance company. Be sure to let police know if the animal is in the road where it could be blocking traffic.

When you can safely get out of your vehicle, be sure to take photos of the damage in case you need them when you file a claim.

When you do get out of the vehicle, do not approach the deer. If it is alive, it may be aggressive and could hurt you.