I-275 reopened after semi-truck hauling cars gets stuck under overpass
(FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a semi-truck that hit an overpass on I-275 near Telegraph has been cleared and traffic is flowing again.
According to police, a semi-truck carrying several vehicles was traveling southbound when it went under the Telegraph bridge and got stuck Wednesday morning.
There have been no injuries reported, but traffic was backed up for some time.
Photos of the scene showed a van upside down after falling off the semi-truck's trailer.