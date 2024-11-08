Traffic cameras could soon appear in construction zones throughout Michigan

It has been a day since a construction worker was hit and killed by a driver in a construction zone in Detroit. Meanwhile, state lawmakers are approving the installation of traffic cams to keep track of those who are speeding.

It is a new push to protect construction workers and enhance road safety and could soon bring a high-tech watchful eye to construction zones across our state. But as FOX 2 looks at these traffic cameras, it is important to note this is not a done deal as of Nov. 8.

These traffic cameras are just an example of what drivers can see in construction zones in Michigan.

Some drivers are already on board.

"I think they need it, it’ll stop people," said driver Tiffany Bostic. "Not just them, everybody actually, could be teens on the road for the first time."

Other drivers want to keep workers safe, but feel uncomfortable with being monitored.

"Saving construction workers’ lives, yes," said driver Nyx. "But I think people should be responsible for themselves and in not a big fan of surveillance. Not a fan of cameras."

The measures were passed by the state senate and would set up "automated speed enforcement systems" in construction zones, and send out tickets in some cases for speeders.

Opinions FOX 2 found on Friday were mixed, but the perspective of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is the safety of construction workers is paramount, no matter how the state gets there.

"Anything that would help with compliance keep both hands on the wheel, both eyes on the road, help drivers not be distracted, not speeding, as they go through a work zone we’re 100% for it," said MDOT Spokesperson Diane Cross over the phone.

One of the legislation’s sponsors, Democratic State Representative Will Snyder, said Michigan is learning from other states.

"Statistics show that in the state of Maryland, implementation of automated enforcement in work zones resulted in an 80% reduction in speeding violations, and fatalities dropped by half in the first three years of implementation," said Snyder.

Speeders caught by the cameras going 10 miles over the limit or more will get a written warning first, then the next time a fine of $150, the third violation in 3 years, violators will pay $300.