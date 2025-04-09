Woman dies after getting trapped in burning Detroit home

article

The Brief A woman died after being rescued from a burning house in Detroit. When firefighters got to the home on Littlefield, the victim was trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.



According to the Detroit Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home on Littlefield near Vassar on reports of a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived, they found a man outside and learned that his mother was trapped inside on the second floor.

Conditions made it difficult to get to the woman, but firefighters were eventually able to remove her from the home. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The fire remains under investigation.