Woman dies after getting trapped in burning Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died at a hospital after a house fire Wednesday morning in Detroit.
According to the Detroit Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home on Littlefield near Vassar on reports of a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived, they found a man outside and learned that his mother was trapped inside on the second floor.
Conditions made it difficult to get to the woman, but firefighters were eventually able to remove her from the home. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.
The fire remains under investigation.
The Source: The Detroit Fire Department provided details for this story.