Trail that crosses Michigan, 7 other states added to National Park System 

A trail that stretches through Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas is now recognized as a national scenic trail by the National Park System.

The 4,800-mile North Country Trail traverses North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont. It's among three trails the NPS now recognizes as units of the system.

This trail, which crosses the Upper Peninsula and runs along the west side of the Lower Peninsula, allows hikers to walk along the banks of three Great Lakes – Superior, Michigan, and Huron.

The park service said that the 428 units of the National Park System are commonly referred to as "parks" since there are more than 25 different name designations, including national park, national battlefield, national monument, national seashore, national historical site, and national scenic trail.

The designation will not lead to any immediate changes to the size or structure of the trails, the NPS said.

Other national scenic trails include the Appalachian, Natchez Trace, and Potomac Heritage.

"The new status for the Ice Age, New England, and North Country national scenic trails will increase public awareness and use of these amazing pathways," said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. "Their combined 5,500-plus miles travel through parts of 10 states and hundreds of communities, from large cities to rural towns, providing countless close-to-home opportunities for people to easily access green space and enjoy the benefits of outdoor recreation."