Trailblazing developer leads affordable housing project in Warren

It is a major step forward in Warren’s south end — a $5.7 million affordable housing project broke ground, led by the area’s first African American developer.

It’s a big move to help families being priced out of homeownership amid Michigan’s growing shortage of affordable homes. The project starts in June with 20 energy-efficient single-family residences.

Faye Baker is leading this project as the area’s first female Black developer – a dream first sparked as single teenage mom.

"One of the best things that I did for myself was I purchased my first house at 21," said Baker, of Baker & Associates Realty Group. "It opened so many doors for me and it was just lack of knowledge, you know.

"I don't have any special skills. I can't sing, dance, jump very high, but I know about housing and I know about finance. If people could just get those two, they can move mountains.

"You don’t need to have an 800 credit score. You don’t need to have 20% down."

Derrick and Alexia Harvey, have lived in their Warren home on the city's south side for 13 years.

"When we first moved in, it was good and then it seemed like it was going down - but now with this, I believe it’s coming back," said Derrick Harvey.

The couple says they are relieved and inspired after the groundbreaking for the affordable housing project set to take place.

"It’s going to make the whole neighborhood look better," they said.

The project is set to open more doors to homeownership in a community which many believe is long overlooked.

"This new project will provide those new homes for working families, seniors and individuals," said Warren Mayor Lori Stone. "Homes that are not only affordable, but sustainable and built with their dignity in mind."

