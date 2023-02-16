Train derailment reported in Van Buren Township, police say
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are responding to a train derailment in Van Buren Township Thursday morning.
Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area of Huron River Drive and Haggerty due to a railroad accident investigation.
Both north and southbound traffic is blocked due to the incident, which happened just south off I-94 and west of Belleville.
It's unclear what happened, but police said there are no injuries and the area is not a hazmat situation.
Roads will be closed for a few hours, the Van Buren Police Department said.