Train derailment reported in Van Buren Township, police say

Authorities are responding to a train derailment in Van Buren Township Thursday morning.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area of Huron River Drive and Haggerty due to a railroad accident investigation.

Both north and southbound traffic is blocked due to the incident, which happened just south off I-94 and west of Belleville.

It's unclear what happened, but police said there are no injuries and the area is not a hazmat situation.

Roads will be closed for a few hours, the Van Buren Police Department said.