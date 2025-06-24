Train in Macomb County hits and kills pedestrian, says police
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is dead after being hit by a train in New Haven on Tuesday evening.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the area of Victoria and Main Street, where the roadways have been shut down.
No further details have been provided.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from a social media post by the Macomb County Sheriff.