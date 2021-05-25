Trainer says pet separation anxiety is a side effect to our returning to the office

The pandemic meant more time for pets with their owners- more toys- and even more attention. But now as people return to the office, Michigan Dog Training CEO Michael Burkey says our pets are stressed.

"Dogs have feelings too," he said. "They are such great creatures that they want to be with you, and we just have to prepare them the best that we can."

Burkey, whose business is in Plymouth, says he has been getting lots of calls from owners who are dealing with pet separation anxiety. He says there are some signs you can watch out for.

"Excessive whining and turning in the crate, pawing at the door where some dogs will rub their nose on the front door and rub it a little bit raw," Burkey said. "If it's not too bad, they just learn to deal with it, and you can reward them for being calm."

Burkey says if your dog hurts itself you should talk to your vet about anti-anxiety medication.

He suggests easing back into your old routine. Start by leaving your dogs alone for short periods of time and build back up to a normal schedule. He also says make crate training fun.

"You can also use their toys, prop the door open so it doesn't swing shut on them by mistake, and scare them," he said. "But toss a treat or a ball in there. Let them go in and come back out, so it's a fun place to go to and pair it with the word kennel or bed."

Burkey says every dog adjusts differently - so give them some time. But if you're still not getting the results you want- think about turning to a professional.

"We are here to help them, we obviously want to make the dog's life less stressful as well as the family to make everybody happy and make a peaceful home," he said.

Burkey says to show your dogs more patient right now and as change is hard for people, it is also for dogs.