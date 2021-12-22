Traveling for the holidays? Here's when it will be the busiest in Michigan

AAA estimates that 3 million Michiganders will travel this holiday season.

Many of those people will be on the road, so if you plan to travel for Christmas, expect it to be busy.

More: Long lines at Metro Airport ahead of holidays

"One of the busier times that we expect for travel will be Dec. 23 between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.," said Adrienne Woodland, the AAA Michigan spokesperson.

The later you leave Thursday, the more likely it is that you will be stuck in traffic. Despite higher gas prices, more people are expected to drive this holiday season than last year.

"Americans who canceled their vacation in 2020 due to the pandemic, they’re excited and they want to gather with family and friends," Woodland said.

With an influx of people traveling, AAA said it anticipates it will respond to 1.3 million calls for help this weekend, so extra crews with be on standby.

Advertisement

Don't forget to check your battery, fluids, tires, and brakes before heading out.

