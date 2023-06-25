Expand / Collapse search

Tree crashes through Redford Township house into basement during Sunday thunderstorm

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Damage after severe thunderstorms Sunday in Metro Detroit

Severe thunderstorms brought down trees around Metro Detroit. One home in Redford had a tree go straight through the house.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A tree that fell on a Redford Township home Sunday speared the house, ending up in the basement.

Resident Jessica Harris said she heard loud noises during the storm before looking outside and seeing fallen branches on Donald Court.

"It was just like so loud to where it shook my whole house," she said. "It was just like loud and very, very, very scary."

The family said the tree came down on a part of the house where the bedrooms are, and their daughter was in a bedroom when it happened.

No one was hurt.