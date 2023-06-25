Tree crashes through Redford Township house into basement during Sunday thunderstorm

A tree that fell on a Redford Township home Sunday speared the house, ending up in the basement.

Resident Jessica Harris said she heard loud noises during the storm before looking outside and seeing fallen branches on Donald Court.

"It was just like so loud to where it shook my whole house," she said. "It was just like loud and very, very, very scary."

The family said the tree came down on a part of the house where the bedrooms are, and their daughter was in a bedroom when it happened.

No one was hurt.