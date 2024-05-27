Alcohol and speeding are both believed to be a factor in a fatal crash Saturday evening that left a motorcyclist dead in Monroe County.

The sheriff's office said this weekend a Trenton man was killed after being sideswiped by a 55-year-old driver from Ohio who had been speeding northbound on I-75.

It happened near Erie Township around 9:30 p.m. on May 25.

Witnesses say the suspect's car, identified as a 2005 white Chevrolet Malibu, was speeding in the right northbound lane of the highway when they merged into the middle lane.

They struck the motorcycle, sending it into the median concrete barrier wall before sliding along the shoulder of the highway.

The victim, a 49-year-old, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Malibu wasn't injured, however, he was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated causing death.

He's expected to be arraigned before a judge in Monroe County district court.

Police believe both alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.