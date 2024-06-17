No motive in splash pad shooting • Another violent weekend in Metro Detroit • 90+ degree stretch begins

A shooting at a Rochester Hills splash pad that wounded nine people is believed to be random, though a motive for the violence is not known.

The shooter, 42-year-old Michael William Nash, is dead after shooting himself at his mother's Shelby Township home, where he lived.

Authorities say the suspect pulled up to the Brooklands Splash Pad and started shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. He fired about 28 shots at people enjoying the splash pad, hitting nine victims ranging in age from 4 to 78.

Two of the victims, a mother and her 8-year-old son, are both in critical condition. The mother's 4-year-old son was also shot and is listed as stable. The other victims are also listed as stable as well.

After a shooting, there was a standoff with the shooter at his mother's home. He shot himself at some point during that encounter.

"It was very scary because we know who lives next door to us," said neighbor Kyleen Duchene-McDougall, who was home when authorities showed up looking for the shooter, her next door neighbor. "Quiet, kept to himself. I just waved to him the other day."

Violent weekend in Metro Detroit

The Rochester Hills shooting wasn't the only shooting that left numerous people hurt. Police across Metro Detroit were busy responding to violence all weekend.

Early Saturday, six people were shot during a house party in Lathrup Village. Someone opened fired at a house on Margate near Southfiled Road around 12:30 a.m. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two people were critically hurt.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Another shooting with multiple victims happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Detroit.

Five people were shot in the 17800 block of Albion. A woman was killed, while four others were listed from stable to temporary serious. The ages of the victims ranged from 14-20 years old.

That shooting remains under investigation.

Heatwave begins

Metro Detroit is under an excessive heat warning as blisteringly hot temperatures move into the area.

Temps are forecasted to exceed 90 today and stay there through next weekend. These temperatures will flirt with record highs, which are in the mid to high 90s. Heat indices could reach or exceed 100 degrees, too.

Overnight lows hold in the 70s, so there isn't much cooling off. This will be a tough stretch for those without AC and for those who work outside.

Keeping safe in dangerous heat

The heat this week will be dangerous, especially for those who work outside or don't have access to air and hydration.

Cooling centers are open around Metro Detroit. Find one here.

With the heat a few days out, the National Weather Service recommends preparing now.

Make sure you have food, water, and medication, so you can avoid spending too much time outside. Also, find out where cooling centers are near you in case you lose power or cannot keep your home cool. The NWS also suggests rescheduling outdoor events.

Also, know the signs of dehydration and heat injuries, and monitor yourself and loved ones once the heat arrives.

The day starts with rain that fades into a dry day.

If you owe the IRS estimated taxes, Monday is the deadline

The IRS is reminding taxpayers whose income is not subject to withholding that an estimated tax payment deadline is fast approaching.

Monday, June 17 is the payment deadline for second quarter estimated taxes.

Americans must pay taxes as they go throughout the year — either through withholding or making estimated tax payments.

Many people paid by an employer typically have their federal and state taxes withheld directly from their regular paychecks. However, millions of people earn income through freelance work, owning their own business, or are otherwise self-employed, where taxes aren’t withheld.

Generally, the IRS says "sole proprietors, partners and S corporation shareholders must make estimated tax payments if they expect to have a tax liability of $1,000 or more when they file their return."