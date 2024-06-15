6 people shot during house party in Lathrup Village

article

Six people were injured after a shooting in Lathrup Village early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the block of Margate, near Southfield Road and Ten Mile, at around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, there was a party at the home before shots were fired. Four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two others were listed in critical condition but are expected to survive.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

