6 people shot during house party in Lathrup Village
LATHRUP VILLAGE Mich. (FOX 2) - Six people were injured after a shooting in Lathrup Village early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred in the block of Margate, near Southfield Road and Ten Mile, at around 12:30 a.m.
According to police, there was a party at the home before shots were fired. Four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two others were listed in critical condition but are expected to survive.
The suspect has not yet been apprehended, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
