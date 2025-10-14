Trial for Detroit woman found alive in body bag delayed

The Brief A disturbing case of a young woman pronounced dead, but found alive in a funeral home. Timesha Beauchamp was only 20, had cerebral palsy, and was nonverbal. She died nearly two months after this incident took place.



A disturbing case of a young woman pronounced dead, placed in a body bag, only to be found alive hours later at a funeral home.

Big picture view:

It’s a story FOX 2 brought you five years ago, and the civil trial has once again been delayed, leaving the family of Timesha Beauchamp aching for justice. On Tuesday night, her mother spoke with the media for the first time in five years.

Timesha Beauchamp was only 20, had cerebral palsy, and was nonverbal. She died nearly two months after this incident took place. Five years ago, she was having difficulty breathing when Southfield paramedics were called to assist.

After a long session of CPR, she was pronounced dead but wasn't actually, waking up in a body bag.

Dig deeper:

Attorneys have tried suing the four paramedics and EMTs involved that day five years ago, and the trial keeps getting pushed back because of arguments for governmental immunity. That’s what happened yet again on Tuesday.

Now the trial is likely pushed back by over a year. Timesha’s mom says Timesha’s two brothers are struggling and her twin can't comprehend what happened.

"Because of laws here in Michigan that give the government and only the government chance after chance after chance to avoid accountability," said Attorney Steven Hurbis. "Waiting until literally 72 hours before the trial was about to begin it was postponed yet again. The third time at the request of the defense."

"So I just take one day at a time and pray that God continues to give me the strength I need to get through this. I’m not giving up. I’m going to go through the long hall however long it takes," said mother Erica Lattimore. "She lived 20 years, if this takes 20 years to get heard in court and God gives me the breath, I’m there."

Southfield Fire Department did not comment on litigation.