Trial by Fire: Detroit youth learn firefighting in Junior Cadet Class

Young people across Detroit are learning how to save lives as part of a special junior fire cadet program.

It is part of a program in the Motor City that has been around for 50 years.

Big picture view:

Zuri Irby and her brother Rakeem learned first-hand what it is like to be a firefighter in Detroit.

"At first it’s nerve-racking, defnietely. But, you have to stay calm and not panic," said Zuri. "You got to be focussed on getting the victim and breathing the correct way so you don’t run out of air."

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said it is a win-win for crews in the city.

"We get to work with some of the best youths in the world, and they get to work with the best fire department in the world," said Harris. "They’re learning firefighting skills, life-saving skills, hands-only CPR. You name it the whole gambit."

The backstory:

Zuri told FOX 2 she has wanted to be a firefighter since pre-school. She joined the Junior Fire Cadet Program in 2024 and enjoyed it so much, she came back and even brought her brother.

"I was pretty interested because I wanted to know what firefighters do. When she told me to join, I was pretty interested," said Rakeem.

"I enjoy helping people, and it’s just great to help the community, and it’s a reward," said Zuri.