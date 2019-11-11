Tribute to Our Troops: Salute

Since 2003, FOX 2 has honored the men and women who put their lives on the line for our country. Each year, our goal is to salute Michigan service members and their families. We ask that for one night you stop… and take a few moments to remember those who have risked everything in the name of service to our country.

This year in Tribute to Our Troops, you’ll meet Charlie Brock… he joined the Marines as a teenager in the seventies. His service to Americans continued for the 4 decades since his safe return. He continues to give back, most recently channeling his passion for cars by helping people earn auto industry certification.

Sherry Margolis brings us an often untold story about women in the military. She reveals some hard truths about abuses endured during service and the secrets. Sherry introduces us to some female veterans who say they won’t be silent anymore and she also shows us some incredible projects underway to help women when they come home to Michigan.

Lee Thomas introduces us to the Jordan family. Staff Sgt Richard Jordan was killed in the line of duty just months before he was supposed to come home for good. His wife and daughter talk about life without him and offer guidance and - they hope - inspiration for other military families. Why they say even this great loss doesn’t make them regret his service.

There’s a unique group in Michigan marrying sport and service members. Robin Murdoch travels to Saginaw and hits the water with the Walleye Warriors. You’ll hear how they have found peace through their passion.

Amy Lange brings us a remarkable story of a World War II vet’s lifelong journey around the globe and its amazing conclusion happening now after his death. His daughter shares a collection chronicling his life before, during and after combat. See how his memories will live on for decades to come.

Our special program will include images of homecoming and celebrations of safe reunions, as well as a special tribute to service members from Michigan who will never return home.