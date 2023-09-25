Tropical Storm Philippe heads west as Gulf of Mexico, central Atlantic monitored for development

The Atlantic just won't quit. As Ophelia 's remnants continue to bring rain to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast states in the U.S. , Tropical Storm Philippe has been joined by disturbances in both the Gulf of Mexico and the tropical Atlantic.

Here's a closer look at the active Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm Philippe

A tropical disturbance that had been dubbed Invest 90L and later Tropical Depression Seventeen by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) became more organized over the weekend and is now designated Tropical Storm Philippe – the 16th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Philippe's stats. (FOX Weather)

The NHC expects Philippe to maintain its current strength as it moves west to west-northwestward over the next few days before turning toward the northwest around midweek, likely missing the Caribbean islands. The current forecast calls for Philippe to strengthen during the second half of the week, but it's not expected to become a hurricane in the next five days.

Invest 91L in eastern tropical Atlantic

The NHC has highlighted a disturbance several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern tropical Atlantic, currently giving it a high chance of development in the next seven days. This disturbance has been dubbed Invest 91L by the NHC.

Tropical Storm Philippe's cone. (FOX Weather)

An invest is simply a naming convention used by the NHC to identify an area of weather that it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next week.

The outlook for Invest 91L in the eastern tropical Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

Forecasters said environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form around midweek as the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

If it becomes a tropical storm with winds of at least 39 mph, this system will earn the name Rina.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean. (FOX Weather)

Gulf of Mexico disturbance

A new disturbance was highlighted by the NHC on Sunday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The outlook for a disturbance in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. (FOX Weather)

Forecasters said that any further development is expected to be slow to occur over the next few days as the system moves slowly westward. By midweek, upper-level winds are forecast to become too strong for additional development.