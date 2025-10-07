Troy Hollywood Markets store closing

article

The Brief Hollywood Markets is closing its Troy location soon, likely at the end of October. The business said the closure is due to completion and "the retail climate." The Madison Heights, Royal Oak, and Bloomfield Hills locations will remain open.



Hollywood Markets announced Monday that its Troy location is closing.

Since we built this building in 1966, we have been blessed to call this city our home. Unfortunately, with the retail climate and intense competition surrounding this store, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors at this location only," the business wrote in its closure announcement.

This news was met with sadness from both customers of the Troy location and those who shopped at the Rochester location, which closed earlier this year.

What's next:

Hollywood Markets said Troy employees will be offered jobs at its other stores in Madison Heights, Royal Oak, and Bloomfield Hills.

A final day for the store has not been announced, but will likely be at the end of the month, according to Hollywood Markets.

Dig deeper:

This closure comes a year after the local grocery chain shared that its Rochester location was closing because its building landlord was not renewing the lease. That store closed in January of this year.

Hollywood Markets previously also had locations in Shelby Township and Lake Orion, but those closed in 2017 and 2018, respectfully. The business cited competition and "other factors" as the reasons for those closures.