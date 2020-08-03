Troy man charged after racking shotgun in front of police during neighbor dispute while intoxicated

article

A 47-year-old man from Troy is facing charges after police say he pulled out a shotgun while intoxicated in front of his neighbors and police officers.

Police were called around 9:45 p.m. Friday for a loud party to the area of 6800 Dublin Fair, which is near N Adams Road and South Boulevard. When police got there, they say two people were arguing - a neighbor and a person who was attending the party.

Police say the party guest, a 20-year-old man from Bloomfield Hills, was yelling at the neighbor to go back in his house and to mind his own business.

As the officers spoke with the party guest, they say they heard the sound of a shotgun being racked. This happened with large police presence on scene, including at least one marked car with emergency lights activated. Officers then saw the neighbor standing on his porch and holding a shotgun in the “high ready” position.

Officers ordered the man to drop the gun but say he ignored them and slowly retreated into his house. Police say the man’s wife also came out to confront officers during this exchange.

The man eventually agreed to comply with officers and laid on the ground. He refused to put his hands behind his back but officers were eventually able to safely secure the man in handcuffs.

Officers located a shotgun shell on the ground where they had initially seen the man holding the gun in the “high ready” position.

When officers were interviewing the man, they noted a strong odor of alcohol. He was provided a preliminary breath test sample and police say the result was .11. The man stated the purpose for racking the shotgun was for the noise and that he wasn’t “going to do anything with it.”

Christopher Hoggarth was charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

He was arraigned Saturday, August 1 and later bonded out on $2000 cash surety or 10% bond.