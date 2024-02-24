Troy native plays with Navy band
SHREVEPORT, LA. (FOX 2) - Musician 1st Class Alyssa Primeau, from Troy, performs for students at Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, as part of the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour.
The Navy Band traveled 2,500 ground miles over 18 days to seven states, giving 12 public concerts as well as five additional concerts for students in schools during February.
