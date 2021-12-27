Troy police investigating murder-suicide after brother shoots twin; father also injured

article

Troy police are investigating a gruesome scene of a suspected murder-suicide attempt inside a home on Lark Drive.

According to officers, a 23-year-old man fatally shot his twin brother before shooting his father early Monday morning.

The suspected gunman then turned the gun on himself while he was in a family vehicle. He reportedly shot himself while driving, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree near the family home.

Police received separate 911 calls around 12:23 a.m. on Dec. 27 from the home, which is in the area of Wattles and Coolidge Road in Troy.

One 911 call was from a 62-year-old man who said he had been shot by his son. The second call came from a resident nearby reporting a vehicle crashed into a tree on Parrot Drive near Edgemont Drive.

Officers were on the scene a short while later.

The 62-year-old man who had been shot was taken to a hospital by Alliance Mobile Health. He remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

A 64-year-old woman was found at the home, but was uninjured.

The family dog was also found shot and deceased in the backseat of the vehicle.

Everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Advertisement

No other details were released.