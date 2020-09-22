Troy police looking for two suspects following armed robbery at Chipotle

Police are looking into an armed robbery that took place at a Chipotle restaurant in Troy Monday night.

Footage from the incident showed two suspects wearing full-face masks confronting an employee who was in the back of the restaurant, escorting him inside and demanding money.

The armed robbery occurred after the Chiptole had closed, around 8:40 p.m. The store is located at 3129 Crooks Rd.

Photos from the incident show one man armed with a handgun wearing a red mask and a hoodie walking the employee back into the store. As the employee is emptying the cash register, the suspect is holding the handgun up to his ear.

A second suspect had his face concealed by a sweatshirt hood that was wrapped around most of his face.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Both suspects are described as unknown males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. The first suspect in the red ski mask was between six feet and six-foot-4-inches, approximately 180-200 pounds, wearing black gloves and black pants.

The other suspect is about six-feet-one-inch and weights between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black Wayne State University drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.