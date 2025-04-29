Troy woman reunites with stolen French Bulldog after police sting

The Brief A dog belonging to a Troy resident who went missing found her dog being sold on social media. Lindsey and the good Samaritan went to the Troy Police Department to file a report. The suspect was arrested.



When Troy resident Lindsey Williams realized her French Bulldog was missing, the family was devastated.

What she did not know was that a good Samaritan had found her dog and posted his picture on social media to help return him to his owner, but a bad actor got in the way.

"Someone claiming to be the owner reached out to them and said, ‘That’s my dog,’" said Troy police Sgt. Ben Hancock.

Dig deeper:

That man was Malik Motley, who is accused of taking the dog and posting it on social media for sale for $500.

"I was honestly," Williams said. "Because most people don’t try to sell dogs like him."

Lindsey and the good Samaritan went to the Troy Police Department to file a report. Lindsey also decided to pose as a person wanting to buy her dog back.

"And they set up a meet right here next door at the Children’s Hospital to purchase the dog," Hancock said.

What the suspect did not know was that the police were watching and ready to intervene.

"We had officers dispatched over there. They pulled up, and there was the suspect and the person’s dog," said Hancock.

Motley was then arrested.

"He was charged with larceny of $1,000 to $20,000, which is a felony," said Hancock.

Lindsey is just happy to have Fats back where he belongs.